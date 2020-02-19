Clearing and breezy

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -As a cold front moves east, and high pressure builds in skies will gradually clear as we progress through the afternoon. Temperatures will warm to above normal levels. As colder air slowly works in, we’ll begin to feel the February chills Thursday and Friday. Meanwhile, we will be tracking a system to our south, there will be enough cold air in place that could result in a few flurries later in the day Thursday. Sunshine will return Friday with temperatures in the 40s. However, sunny above normal conditions will return this Weekend.
Today: Clearing skies, and breezy...High: mid 50s
Tonight: Mostly cloudy and cold...Low: around 30
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with flurries...High: around 40...Low...around 20
Friday: Partly sunny and chilly, High: low 40s...Low: low 20s
Saturday: Mostly sunny and pleasant, High: mid 50s...Low: upper 20s
Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 50s...Low: mid 30s
Monday: Mostly cloudy with showers, High: low 50s...Low: around 40
Tuesday: Partly sunny, High: around 60...Low: low 40s
