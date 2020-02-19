Clearing and breezy

Colder late week, pleasant Weekend

By David Rogers | February 19, 2020 at 12:33 PM EST - Updated February 19 at 12:50 PM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -As a cold front moves east, and high pressure builds in skies will gradually clear as we progress through the afternoon. Temperatures will warm to above normal levels. As colder air slowly works in, we’ll begin to feel the February chills Thursday and Friday. Meanwhile, we will be tracking a system to our south, there will be enough cold air in place that could result in a few flurries later in the day Thursday. Sunshine will return Friday with temperatures in the 40s. However, sunny above normal conditions will return this Weekend.

Today: Clearing skies, and breezy...High: mid 50s

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and cold...Low: around 30

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with flurries...High: around 40...Low...around 20

Friday: Partly sunny and chilly, High: low 40s...Low: low 20s

Saturday: Mostly sunny and pleasant, High: mid 50s...Low: upper 20s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 50s...Low: mid 30s

Monday: Mostly cloudy with showers, High: low 50s...Low: around 40

Tuesday: Partly sunny, High: around 60...Low: low 40s

