Clearing and breezy

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -As a cold front moves east, and high pressure builds in skies will gradually clear as we progress through the afternoon. Temperatures will warm to above normal levels. As colder air slowly works in, we’ll begin to feel the February chills Thursday and Friday. Meanwhile, we will be tracking a system to our south, there will be enough cold air in place that could result in a few flurries later in the day Thursday. Sunshine will return Friday with temperatures in the 40s. However, sunny above normal conditions will return this Weekend.