Clearing, breezy and nice

By David Rogers | February 19, 2020 at 7:41 AM EST - Updated February 19 at 7:48 AM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Showers have moved out, but clouds will stick around throughout the morning hours. As high pressure builds in skies should clear and that will help boost temperatures to above normal levels. Look for increasing cloudiness late tonight. It will be a close call, but for now accumulating snow will stay to our south, however a few flurries are possible later Thursday, stay tuned. Sunny and chilly Friday. Much milder this Weekend with plenty of sunshine. Enjoy !

Today: Early clouds, then clearing and breezy, High: 55

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and cold, Low: around 30

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with late flurries, High: around 40...Low: around 20

Friday: Partly sunny and chilly, High: low 40s...Low: low 20s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 50s...Low: upper 20s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 50s...Low: mid 30s

Monday: Mostly cloudy with showers, High: low 50s...Low: around 40

Tuesday: Clearing and pleasant, High: around 60...Low: low 40s

