Clearing, breezy and nice

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Showers have moved out, but clouds will stick around throughout the morning hours. As high pressure builds in skies should clear and that will help boost temperatures to above normal levels. Look for increasing cloudiness late tonight. It will be a close call, but for now accumulating snow will stay to our south, however a few flurries are possible later Thursday, stay tuned. Sunny and chilly Friday. Much milder this Weekend with plenty of sunshine. Enjoy !