Charlottesville City Council approves second phase of South 1st Street housing

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The city of Charlottesville is taking steps to address affordable housing in the area. City councilors voted to approve phase two of the south first street redevelopment project to bring more units to the city.
Council pledged $3 million to this phase of construction, which would bring more than a hundred new affordable housing units.
In 2018, the Charlottesville Redevelopment and Housing Authority requested development for some of its properties.
Phase one of South 1st Street renovations previously approved construction of 62 new units of affordable and public housing on South 1st Street.
Now, the city is working on phase two - which is east of South 1st Street and south of Elliott Avenue.
The site plan proposes demolition of existing public housing units and new construction of approximately 113 residential units plus office space and community space.
"Historically it has been a huge injustice that we haven't invested in our public housing and we've allowed the conditions in public housing to deteriorate, so it's important as a city and as state, as a county we substantially invest in our public housing to make sure they're safe, in good condition for people,” said Michael Payne, Charlottesville City Councilor.
This project will take around two years to finish - wrapping up in 2022.
At the City Council meeting, councilors were also scheduled to speak about the city’s booting policy in parking lots. Some want an alternative to towing cars from private lots. That will be discussed in the next meeting.
