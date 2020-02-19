Albemarle County Voter Registration Office is moving this summer

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -The Albemarle County Voter Registration Office is moving to a new location. On Wednesday, Supervisors approved moving the main Voter Registration Office from its current location on 5th street to the Albemarle Square Shopping Center on Route 29.
While the move will not happen until sometime this summer, the registrar says it will accommodate a potential influx of early voters. “Beginning this fall, 2020 presidential election, voters can vote in advance of the election without having to give one of the traditional absentee excuses like I’m going to be out of town,” Albemarle County Registrar Jake Washburne says.
The General Assembly voted last year to allow early voting up to 7 days without an excuse. State lawmakers are likely to pass new legislation that would expand that to 45 days.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.