Albemarle County Board of Supervisors has several priorities in 2021 budget proposal

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A raise could be on the way for some people working in Albemarle County. The Board of Supervisors released its recommended budget for the 2021 fiscal year Wednesday afternoon. If approved, the balanced budget could raise the minimum wage in the county and provide millions of dollars to schools without impacting taxpayers.
The proposed budget of over 450-million dollars includes raising the minimum wage for all full and part time county employees to $15 an hour. It also provides funds to expand both Cale and Crozet Elementary schools.
Budget talks are underway and people in Albemarle County should not see a tax hike this year. “We’re always trying to be good stewards of county funds, county resources to ensure that we’re balancing the real needs that our community has and providing a high level of service to address them. Doing so without a tax rate increase obviously makes us feel really good,” Albemarle County Spokeswoman Emily Kilroy says.
Crozet Elementary would receive over $20 million while Cale Elementary would receive over $6 million. “It’s just needed space as those areas of the county grow student enrollment grows,” Albemarle County Executive Jeffrey Richardson says.
The budget also addresses transportation needs in the county. "It's a transportation funding initiative where we put local money in and then we're able to leverage state money that will help us to be able to address some of the pinch point areas within our county," Richardson says.
Supervisor Liz Palmer says the budget fails to address the need around trash collection in the county calling for more convenience centers in a final budget. "I think Supervisor Palmer is exactly right that she's taking a look at the services we provide across our county when compared to some of the other counties," Richardson says.
The Board of Supervisors should approve a final budget by the end of April.
