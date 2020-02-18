WPD arrests 2 Charlottesville men in connection with home invasion

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) - Waynesboro police have arrested two men in connection with an armed home invasion, and are searching for a third suspect.
Officers were called out to a home on Ohio Street around 10:50 p.m. Monday, February 17. They found a 19-year-old man and 18-year-old woman with head injuries, as well as an unharmed child.
Investigators believe three armed suspects had kicked in the front door, immediately went to where the two adult victims were sleeping, and demanded money or drugs. When the couple said they had none, one of the suspects pistol whipped the two. The suspects then searched the home, stealing a purse, debit cards, and other items.
The suspects fled the scene before officers arrived, but two of them were eventually located a few blocks away on Mulberry Street. Twenty-two-year-old Arun Rashid Turay and 18-year-old Justice Ahmad Carr are both charged with burglary while armed, robbery, grand larceny, and other crimes.
Both are currently being held at Middle River Regional Jail without bond.
The investigation is ongoing.
02/18/2020 Release from the Waynesboro Police Department:
Waynesboro police have arrested two men in connection to an armed home invasion which occurred late last night, and are searching for a third.
Officers responded to a 911 call at a residence in the 1100 block of Ohio Street at approximately 10:50 p.m. Upon arrival they found the 19-year-old male and 18-year-old female occupants of the home with visible injuries to the head, which required transport by rescue and treatment at Augusta Health. Both have since been released. One other juvenile was also home at the time of the incident but he was unharmed.
Investigation revealed that three individuals had kicked in the front door and went immediately to a bedroom where the two victims were sleeping and demanded money or drugs. When the couple said they had none, one of the subjects brutally pistol whipped the two in their bed. All three suspects were armed with handguns, and two of them searched areas of the house, stealing various items including a purse, book bag and debit cards, etc.
The suspects fled the scene prior to officer arrival but two of them were located by assisting Augusta County units on Mulberry Street about 10 blocks from the home.
The two were detained and property stolen from the home along with clothing worn by the suspects were found to be with them, along with evidence of the assault.
Ultimately, they were both arrested and charged as follows:
Arun Rashid Turay, 22, of Charlottesville
- Burglary while Armed
- Robbery
- Grand Larceny
- Possess Firearm by a Convicted Felon
- Malicious Wounding
- Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony
- Wear a Mask to Conceal Identity
Justice Ahmad Carr, 18, of Charlottesville
- Burglary While Armed
- Robbery
- Grand Larceny
- Use of Firearm to Commit Felony
- Wear Mask to Conceal Identify
These two suspects are currently in Middle River Regional Jail without bond and the Department’s investigation continues into the identity and whereabouts of the third perpetrator.
