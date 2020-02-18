Virginia Wineries Association announces 2020 Governor’s Cup gold medalists

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - It seems fitting that the Virginia Wineries Association released the Governor's Cup Gold Medal winners on National Drink Wine Day.
Wineries in the central Virginia area claimed the majority by earning a total of 41 gold medals.
Popular wineries like King Family Vineyard, Michael Shaps, Pippin Hill Farm & Vineyards, Trump Winery, and Jefferson Vineyards all made the list.
"We have a beautiful location, climate, the soils, the weather patterns, and just a lot of really passionate people that have brought a huge improvement in the Virginia wine industry as a whole from the start, and I think our wines can compete with those made anywhere," Jefferson Vineyards Winemaker Chris Ritzcovan.
Gold medal winners will head to the Governor’s Cup Gala in Richmond next week, where the highest scoring wine will be revealed as the overall winner of the cup.
02/18/2020 Release from the Virginia Wine Board Marketing Office:
Richmond, Va. (Feb. 18, 2020) – The Virginia Wineries Association Governor’s Cup® Wine Competition judging is complete, and 64 Virginia wines from 40 different wineries have been awarded gold medals. The competition, now in its 38th year, was held over a four-week period during late January and early February. During that time, 19 world-class judges sampled over 530 of the best Virginia Wines to determine gold medalists in one of the most stringent and thorough wine competitions in the country.
Gold medal-winning wines scored a 90 or higher on a 100-point score range and come from across the commonwealth’s winegrowing regions. Representation from a diverse range of terroirs, vintages and varietals, demonstrates the the grace, grit and experimental spirit of Virginia wines.
Statisics from the 2020 Governor’s Cup Gold Medal Winners include:
The esteemed panel of judges was directed by Jay Youmans – one of only 51 Masters of Wine (MW) in the U.S. – who has overseen the competition for nine years. Commenting on this year’s entries, Jay Youmans said, “Virginia wines continue to impress, year over year. The overall quality continues to grow, and every vintage tells a fascinating story. Anecdotally, in the blended wine category, the judges tasted an impressive number of quality Tannat-driven wines that demonstrate the diversity of varieties that are seeing success in Virginia.”
Virginia’s vibrant wine industry – a 400-year-old “experiment” – is a significant agricultural sector in the state. Today, over 300 wineries in Virginia cultivate over 3,800 acres of grapes, making it the sixth-largest wine region in the US. Grape varieties like Viognier, Cabernet Franc, Petit Manseng and Petit Verdot—relative obscurities in Old World wine traditions—are taking center stage in Virginia. Both the Governor’s Cup Competition and the resulting Governor’s Cup Case® boost the visibility of the Virginia wine region through various marketing programs and exposure to top wine critics and tastemakers.
Of the gold medal winning wines, 12 top-scoring red and white wines will then comprise the Governor’s Cup Case to showcase the commonwealth’s top wines. The highest scoring wine of the competition will be awarded the grand prize of the Governor’s Cup itself. The winner of the Governor’s Cup will be announced at the Virginia Governor’s Cup Celebration on February 25, 2020; the other 11 wines that make the Governor’s Cup Case will also be recognized. The celebration is a private invitation-only event.
2020 Governor’s Cup Gold Medalists
- 868 Estate Vineyards - Vidal Blanc 2017
- Afton Mountain Vineyards - Tradition 2017
- Barboursville Vineyards - Octagon 2014
- Barboursville Vineyards - Vermentino Reserve 2018
- Barboursville Vineyards - Octagon 2017
- Bluestone Vineyard - Blue Ice 2015
- Breaux Vineyards - Nebbiolo 2015
- Breaux Vineyards - Merlot 2016
- Cardinal Point Winery - Clay Hill Cabernet Franc 2017
- Chester Gap Cellars - Cabernet Franc 2017
- Chisholm Vineyards - Cabernet Sauvignon 2016
- Chestnut Oak Vineyard - Chestnut One 2017
- CrossKeys Vineyards - Ali d’Oro 2016
- Cunningham Creek Winery - Herd Dog Red 2017
- Delaplane Cellars - Williams Gap 2017
- Delaplane Cellars - Rusticity 2017
- DuCard Vineyards - Petit Verdot 2017
- DuCard Vineyards - C’est Trop 2017
- Early Mountain - Petit Manseng 2018
- Early Mountain - Shenandoah Springs Cabernet Franc 2017
- Fifty-Third Winery and Vineyard - Viognier, Monticello AVA 2018
- Glen Manor Vineyards - Hodder Hill 2015
- Greenhill Vineyards - Mythology 2016
- Hamlet Vineyards - Eltham 2017
- Hark Vineyards - Merlot 2017
- Honah Lee Vineyard - Petit Manseng 2017
- Jefferson Vineyards - Meritage 2017
- Jefferson Vineyards - Jefferson’s Own Estate Reserve Red Wine 2017
- Keswick Vineyards - Les Vents d’Anges 2018
- Keswick Vineyards - Cabernet Sauvignon Estate Reserve 2016
- King Family Vineyards - Loreley 2017
- King Family Vineyards - Mountain Plains Red 2017
- Lake Anna Winery - Tannat 2017
- Lake Anna Winery - Chardonnay 2018
- Lake Anna Winery - Petit Verdot 2017
- Lost Creek Winery - Cabernet Franc 2017
- Michael Shaps - Meritage 2016
- Michael Shaps - L. Scott 2017
- Michael Shaps - Petit Verdot 2017
- Michael Shaps - Cabernet Franc 2017
- Michael Shaps - Raisin d’Etre Blanc 2016
- Michael Shaps - Meritage 2017
- Michael Shaps - Petit Manseng 2018
- Muse Vineyards - Cabernet Franc 2015
- Narmada Winery - Chardonel Reserve 2017
- Paradise Springs Winery - The Moment 2016
- Pippin Hill Farm & Vineyards - Petit Verdot 2017
- Pippin Hill Farm & Vineyards - Wild Common Reserve 2017
- Pippin Hill Farm & Vineyards - Easton Blue 2016
- Pollak Vineyards - Cabernet Franc Reserve 2017
- Pollak Vineyards - Smuggler 2017
- Pollak Vineyards - Cabernet Franc 2017
- Pollak Vineyards - Cabernet Sauvignon 2017
- Pollak Vineyards - Meritage 2017
- Potomac Point winery - Petit Verdot 2017
- Rockbridge Vineyard - V d’Or 2017
- Rosemont Vineyards - Cabernet Franc 2017
- Shenandoah Vineyards - Shenandoah Reserve Red 2017
- Sunset Hills Vineyard - Mosaic 2017
- The Barns at Hamilton Station Vineyards - Meritage 2017
- Trump Winery - Blanc de Blanc 2014
- Trump Winery - Cabernet Sauvignon 2017
- Winery 32 - Thoroughbred Blend 2016
- Zephaniah Farm Vineyard - Friendship 2017
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.