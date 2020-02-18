Virginia Wineries Association announces 2020 Governor’s Cup gold medalists

The esteemed panel of judges was directed by Jay Youmans – one of only 51 Masters of Wine (MW) in the U.S. – who has overseen the competition for nine years. Commenting on this year’s entries, Jay Youmans said, “Virginia wines continue to impress, year over year. The overall quality continues to grow, and every vintage tells a fascinating story. Anecdotally, in the blended wine category, the judges tasted an impressive number of quality Tannat-driven wines that demonstrate the diversity of varieties that are seeing success in Virginia.”