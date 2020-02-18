Tracking a cold front

Mild then turning colder

By David Rogers | February 18, 2020 at 7:32 AM EST - Updated February 18 at 7:36 AM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Morning sunshine will give way to increasing clouds and late showers Today. Temperatures will remain above normal through mid-week. Colder air is taking aim at our area, and should move in by Thursday. We are watching the potential of light snow late Thursday night. Right now chances are low, but it’s something we will continue to monitor. Conditions will begin to warm this Weekend with sunshine. Keep an eye to the sky !

Today: Increasing cloudy with late showers, High: mid 50s

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with showers, Low: around 40

Wednesday: Morning clouds, then clearing, High: mid 50s...Low: around 30

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, High: low 40s...Low: low 20s

Friday: Partly sunny, High: low 40s...Low: low 20s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 50s...Low: low 30s

Sunday: Partly sunny, High: mid 50s...Low: mid 30s

Monday: Mostly cloudy with showers, High: low 50s...Low: low 40s

