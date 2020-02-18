Tracking a cold front

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Morning sunshine will give way to increasing clouds and late showers Today. Temperatures will remain above normal through mid-week. Colder air is taking aim at our area, and should move in by Thursday. We are watching the potential of light snow late Thursday night. Right now chances are low, but it’s something we will continue to monitor. Conditions will begin to warm this Weekend with sunshine. Keep an eye to the sky !