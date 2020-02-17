Some Showers Tuesday, Still Mild.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Turning cloudy tonight into Tuesday morning. While sill mild Tuesday, some showers to develop, mainly during the afternoon.
An approaching cold front will bring us some scattered showers, especially Tuesday afternoon and night. Overall rain amounts light a tenth to two tenths. Clouds early Wednesday morning, will give way to sunshine with highs still above average.
Colder air will settle across the Eastern U.S. for the late week, as Canadian high pressure builds over the region. Temperatures sharply colder Thursday and Friday with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s and morning lows in the low 20 and some upper 10s. Watching late Thursday night into Friday morning, a storm forecast to develop and track just to our south. Currently, it appears this storm will miss us, but we have to watch the models, because with the cold air in place and if the storm’s moisture were to spread farther north, some light snow could develop. We will continue to monitor.
After a cold late week, temperatures will start to rebound once again for the upcoming weekend.Currently the weekend is trending dry.
Tonight: Turning cloudy. Not too cold. Lows mid to upper 30s.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, mild, scattered showers, - mainly by PM. Highs low to mid 50s. Lows upper 30s
Wednesday: Partly sunny, Highs low 50s. Lows around 30
Thursday: Mostly sunny and colder. Highs upper 30s to low 40s
Thursday night: Cloudy, cold. Slight chance of snow. Lows low 20s
Friday: Mostly sunny, cold. Highs upper 30s to low 40s. Lows low 20s
Saturday: Mostly sunny, Highs low 50s. Lows upper 20s
Sunday: Partly sunny, Highs mid 50s. Lows low to mid 30s
Monday: Mostly cloudy, showers. Highs low 50s.
