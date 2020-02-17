Some Showers Tuesday, Still Mild.

Colder air will settle across the Eastern U.S. for the late week, as Canadian high pressure builds over the region. Temperatures sharply colder Thursday and Friday with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s and morning lows in the low 20 and some upper 10s. Watching late Thursday night into Friday morning, a storm forecast to develop and track just to our south. Currently, it appears this storm will miss us, but we have to watch the models, because with the cold air in place and if the storm’s moisture were to spread farther north, some light snow could develop. We will continue to monitor.