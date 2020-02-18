Showers Tonight. Clearing Wednesday. Colder Late Week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - An approaching cold front will bring scattered showers tonight through early Wednesday morning. Overall light rain amounts a tenth to two tenths. Behind the front, clouds early Wednesday morning, will give way to sunshine with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.
Colder air will settle across the Eastern U.S. for the late week, as Canadian high pressure builds over the region. Temperatures sharply colder Thursday and Friday with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s and morning lows in the low 20 and some upper 10s. Watching late Thursday night into Friday morning, a storm forecast to develop and track just to our south. Currently, it appears this storm will miss us, but we have to watch the models, because with the cold air in place and if the storm’s moisture were to spread farther north, some light snow could develop. Right now, this is a low chance for us. We will continue to monitor.
After a cold start Saturday morning, temperatures will start to rebound once again with highs back in the 50s for the weekend. While dry this weekend, more rain is set to return by next Monday.
Tonight: Showers, patchy fog, mostly cloudy. Lows upper 30s to low 40s.
Wednesday: Early clouds, then gradual clearing. Highs upper 40s to low 50s. Lows around 30
Thursday: Mostly cloudy and colder. Highs upper 30s to low 40s. Slight chance of snow Thursday evening. Lows low 20s.
Friday: Mostly sunny, cold. Highs upper 30s to around 40. Lows low 20s
Saturday: Mostly sunny, Highs low 50s. Lows upper 20s
Sunday: Partly sunny, Highs mid 50s. Lows low to mid 30s
Monday: Mostly cloudy, showers. Highs low 50s.
Tuesday: Early showers possible, mostly cloudy. Highs mid to upper 50s.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.