Searching for donations for Charlottesville’s sister city

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Donations are coming in for Charlottesville's sister city in Ghana.
Myra Anderson, who plans to visit Winneba later this year with a delegation, says she reached out to the city’s schools to find out what they need. People can help by dropping off backpacks, pens, and pencils, along with sanitary napkins, flip flops, and diapers.
Anderson says the items she is coordinating are just a few that will ultimately get to Winneba.
“This is part of that shipment, but it’s a very small part, because it’s actually going to have donated medical equipment from UVA, there’s going to be donated gear from the Charlottesville Fire Department. There are so many things, so what I’m doing is just a little small bit,” she said.
Anderson hopes to help distribute these supplies when she travels to Ghana in May. She will make the trip with 45 others from Charlottesville.
The items Anderson is looking for include:
- notebooks and binders
- pencils and pens
- erasers
- permanent markers
- water color paints
- math sets
- sketchbooks
- disposable diapers
- sanitary napkins
- flip flops (all sizes)
- school backpacks.
