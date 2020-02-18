Scottsville continues to try to redevelop former tire factory

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Town of Scottsville is developing a new plan for a former Hyosung tire factory and the area that surrounds it.
The plan involves possibly transforming the vacant factory and nearby area into affordable housing or small business spaces.
As of now, Scottsville says it cannot afford to renovate the site without a major investor.
The state Housing and Community Development Department in Richmond helped Scottsville get a grant to support planning workshops. In the short term, those with the town hope to transform the surrounding area into a park with a fitness trail, a community garden, and a fenced-in dog park.
"Scottsville is such a distinctive community: rural quality of life with a compact historic district. It's easy to walk around and know your neighbors. We want to build on those strengths, leverage our connection to the James River, our rural setting, and the historic environment here and make a more attractive place to invest and to live," Scottsville Town Administrator Mathew Lawless said.
The next opportunity for public input on the developments will be during Planning Commission meeting at the Town Office Building at 7 p.m. on March 2.
