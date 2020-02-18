Sabato weighs in on Super Tuesday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Political insiders are looking ahead to Super Tuesday, Virginia’s Democratic Primary that takes place on March 3.
Larry Sabato with the University of Virginia Center for Politics says getting to the polls will be crucial as Democrats are quote “muddled this year.” He says the moderates are splitting their votes, which has worked to Bernie Sanders' benefit.
Following Super Tuesday, Sabato says Democrats will either have an obvious front runner and probable nominee or they won't. "And if they don't, this could go all the way to the convention - which potentially would be a disaster for them or at least very, very competitive."
For now, candidates are looking ahead to the Democratic debate on Wednesday night, and the Nevada caucus om Saturday.
