New poll offers Virginia voters’ insight ahead of primary

RICHMOND, Va. (WVIR) - A new Monmouth University poll reveals a majority of Virginia voters are keeping their options open ahead of the Democratic Presidential Primary.
The poll finds only one-in-four likely voters are firmly set on their choice of candidate, while about 11 percent say they are undecided.
Currently, billionaire businessman Michael Bloomberg, Senator Bernie Sanders, and former Vice President Joe Biden lead the pack.
The poll finds voters in the commonwealth are looking for electability: 62 percent say beating President Donald Trump is more important than any policy issue. Biden and Bloomberg get the most support from those voters.
Virginians head to the polls on March 3.
