Louisa County sending out surveys to gauge household broadband access

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Louisa County’s Broadband Authority is trying to figure out how many people have access to the service, how it performs, and why others are choosing not to subscribe.
The authority will be sending out surveys in the next few weeks to plot out how it can improve service. The county has had a difficult time getting grants and other assistance to increase its broadband capabilities because many wireless service internet providers do not consider it rural enough.
Louisa County has invested more than $1 million into expanding access, and the county’s schools have also launched a nearly $1.5 million project.
Several new wireless connection towers have already been built. Still, county supervisors, including Robert Babyok, said access can be tough.
Babyok said data from this survey will give the authority and supervisors a better idea of how to approach this issue.
"Some people are paying way too much for service just to have it,” Babyok said. “So we want to enhance the opportunity at affordable broadband service for the rest of our county that do not have it as yet.”
The Broadband Authority has a work session Wednesday, February 19. Its next meeting is March 4.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.