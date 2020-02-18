Louisa County High School teacher running 50 miles to raise money for her students

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A Louisa County High School (LCHS) teacher is lacing up her tennis shoes for a long run ahead of her.
Kate Fletcher began her 50-mile trek at 11 p.m. on Monday night, leaving from the school as part of the Lion Pride Run.
She will be running all throughout the night and finish at the State Capitol Building on Tuesday morning, right around 10:30 a.m.
Fletcher, an avid runner, uses the annual run as a way to raise money for LCHS scholarships.
