Eye to the sky

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Increasing clouds are developing ahead of an approaching cold front. Not much rain is expected with the front,however, colder temperatures will be moving in by late week. We are also watching a developing system to our southeast. Right now it appears we will be dry, but if the system tracks a little closer we could see light snow by late Thursday night. Looks another warm-up this Weekend, with plenty of sunshine and above normal temperatures. Grab the umbrella !
Today: Becoming mostly cloudy with showers,High: mid 50s
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with showers, Low: around 40
Wednesday: Morning clouds, then clearing, High: mid 50s...Low: around 30
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, High: low 40s...Low: low 20s
Friday: Partly sunny, High: low 40s...Low: low 20s
The Weekend: Sunny and pleasant, High: mid 50s...Low: mid 30s
Monday: Mostly cloudy with showers, High: low 50s...Low: low 40s
