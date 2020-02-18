Eye to the sky

Cold snap on the horizon

NBC29 Weather at Noon
By David Rogers | February 18, 2020 at 12:32 PM EST - Updated February 18 at 12:49 PM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Increasing clouds are developing ahead of an approaching cold front. Not much rain is expected with the front,however, colder temperatures will be moving in by late week. We are also watching a developing system to our southeast. Right now it appears we will be dry, but if the system tracks a little closer we could see light snow by late Thursday night. Looks another warm-up this Weekend, with plenty of sunshine and above normal temperatures. Grab the umbrella !

Today: Becoming mostly cloudy with showers,High: mid 50s

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with showers, Low: around 40

Wednesday: Morning clouds, then clearing, High: mid 50s...Low: around 30

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, High: low 40s...Low: low 20s

Friday: Partly sunny, High: low 40s...Low: low 20s

The Weekend: Sunny and pleasant, High: mid 50s...Low: mid 30s

Monday: Mostly cloudy with showers, High: low 50s...Low: low 40s

Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.