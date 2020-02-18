Eye to the sky

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Increasing clouds are developing ahead of an approaching cold front. Not much rain is expected with the front,however, colder temperatures will be moving in by late week. We are also watching a developing system to our southeast. Right now it appears we will be dry, but if the system tracks a little closer we could see light snow by late Thursday night. Looks another warm-up this Weekend, with plenty of sunshine and above normal temperatures. Grab the umbrella !