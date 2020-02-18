Educator discusses ways to improve equality in Charlottesville schools

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A long-time educator is giving teachers with Charlottesville City Schools (CCS) ideas on how the division can improve equity in the classroom.
Luvelle Brown was raised in Fluvanna County, and taught at CCS and Albemarle County schools before becoming a tenured superintendent in Ithaca, New York.
Tuesday, Brown shared best practices with teachers and administrators on how to promote cultural responsiveness and positive school environments.
“We're all on this journey together,” Brown said. “I've had an opportunity to be in 29 different states over the last 18 months, having this conversation, and Charlottesville and Ithaca are places where we're open to the conversation and where we're doing the work."
Brown also had the chance to meet with students from Charlottesville High School Tuesday afternoon.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.