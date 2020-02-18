Developer hopes to complete construction of Woolen Mills project by April

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - One year into its transformation, the restoration of Woolen Mills in Albemarle County is almost complete.
"We found a lot of amazing things about the building that we had hoped existed. The quality of the windows, the beauty of the floors is really the most amazing thing when we sanded them down,” Developer and Owner Brian Roy said. “It’s been a real amazing thing to see the building transform.”
The roughly $25 million project will soon house a new office for WillowTree, as well as a mixed-use development called the Wool Factory.
Roy says he hopes the building will become a center piece for neighbors and people who may visit from out of town.
“I hope it’s something that is a hub for business. I hope it’s something that the community gets to experience with the opening of the bridge across Moores Creek,” the developer said.
Construction is set to be done by around the start of April, weather permitting.
"The weather hasn't cooperated too much for us with the rain, but hopefully if we have a nice stretch where its decent weather we can finish up the site," Roy said.
WillowTree expects to be fully moved into the building by the end of this year.
