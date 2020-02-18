Court delayed again as new attorney seeks more time in Lynch case

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The case against the man accused of having a sexual relationship with a Louisa County teenager is delayed yet again.
Tuesday, February 18, marks the third time arraignment for Bruce William Lynch Jr. has been pushed back in Louisa County Circuit Court. The Montpelier man was scheduled to enter a plea, but his new lawyer, Steve Godwin, requested more time for discovery. The prosecution agreed with the defense’s motion.
Lynch was previously represented by defense attorney Mike Hallahan.
Lynch is accused of abducting his ex-girlfriend’s 14-year-old daughter, and leading police on a nine-day manhunt in October 2019. He is facing four counts of carnal knowledge, as well as four counts of indecent liberties with a child.
The judge ordered Lynch's new arraignment date for April 14.
Lynch is being at Central Virginia Regional Jail. The girl was safely reunited with her family.
