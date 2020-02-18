Coronavirus in China may affect businesses in Charlottesville area

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Coronavirus fears are causing problems world-wide, and the consequences aren’t just impacting people’s health.
The pain is now being felt in an unlikely industry, weddings. Hundreds of sick people in China could eventually have an impact on weddings in central Virginia, especially since so many dresses come from the country.
One Bridal Salon Owner Peggie Donowitz says there is no need to panic over wedding dress shopping. Typically, she recommends buying a wedding dress eight to 12 months before the big day. That gives the buyer time for the dress to be delivered and altered.
Donowitz says she doesn't know the impact that the coronavirus could have in the near future on business. She says the designers she typically works with have not had an issue getting any dresses out so far.
“We have had one designer who has extended their lead time from their usual 12 weeks to 16 weeks, because of the situation in China. But other than that, we haven’t seen any particular issues,” Donowitz said. “I don’t think we know the true impact with what’s going on in China. So I think the best recommendation that I would have is to stick to the recommended time frame.”
Crutchfield Executive VP of Merchandising Rick Sounder says that news about the coronavirus started spreading fast around the time when Lunar New Year celebrations are normally scheduled. That means companies in China were already prepared to shut down for a few weeks.
“I think there’s a possibility that there could be some supply disruption down the road,” Sounder said.
He adds that there are other reasons he hasn’t seen ordering issues: “When the trade wars started about this time last year, a number of suppliers worked to reduce their exposure to China and move production to Vietnam or Malaysia, or other places in the Far East,” Sounder said. “We have had a couple of suppliers say, ‘Hey, we do a lot of stuff in China, maybe they’ll be issues. You don’t know when or how much or how long.’”
This is also the time of year when manufacturers transition to newer models. Crutchfield is hoping the latest technology will be available over the next few months.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.