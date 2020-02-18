Body of missing Madison Co. man found in Nelson Co.

MADISON COUNTY (WVIR) - Authorities have found the body of a Madison County man who had been missing for more than a week.
The remains of James “Jimmy” Jenkins” were discovered a in a blue pickup over an embankment on the Blue Ridge Parkway in Nelson County Monday, February 17.
The 85-year-old Brightwood man was last seen going to Culpeper County Wednesday, February 5, in a blue blue 2000 Chevy S-10 extended cab pickup.
02/17/2020 Release from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office:
At approximately 17:54 this evening, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office was notified by the US Park Service of the discovery of a blue pickup with a deceased male inside the vehicle. The vehicle was over an embankment at mile marker 23 on the Blue Ridge Parkway in Nelson County. The US Park Service was able to identify the male in the vehicle as Mr. James “Jimmy” Jenkins.
The Madison County Sheriff’s Office would like to express our heartfelt sympathy to the Jenkins family, please keep them in your thoughts and prayers.
We would also like to thank the public for your assistance in searching for Mr. James “Jimmy” Jenkins.
