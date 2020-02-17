Virginia lawmakers support raises for teachers, state employees

February 17, 2020 at 11:50 AM EST - Updated February 17 at 11:56 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia state employees and public school teachers could soon be getting raises and bonuses.

Money committees in both the state House and Senate on Sunday unveiled their proposed versions of a two-year and more than $135 billion state spending plan.

Both contain larger proposed raises than what Gov. Ralph Northam had proposed.

Each chamber will now vote on its version of a state budget before trying to reconcile their differences before the legislative session ends next month.

There are key differences between proposed budgets, with teacher and state employee compensation being one of the most high-profile.

