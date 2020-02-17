UVa Baseball ready for home opener against VMI

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia baseball team will be on the field at Disharoon Park for the first time this season, as the Cavaliers host VMI in their home opener on Tuesday.
UVa dropped 1-of-2 games against Oklahoma over the weekend in a series in Pensacola, Florida.
Head coach Brian O’Connor says, “That is the best collection of pitchers we’ve faced in the other dugout in quite some time. That resembles some of the best pitching staffs that you’ll see in this country. Every guy they ran out there was throwing the ball 92-96 miles per hour. They threw strikes. I knew that that’s the way it was going to be, and we were going to have to play really exceptional to win the series.”
Sophomore Zach Messinger will get the start on the mound for Virginia against the Keydets in the home opener.
The game will be the first of fifteen-straight at home for the 'Hoos.
“Certainly, it’s great," says O’Connor. "This beautiful ballpark. So many people have worked so hard to make this ballpark what it is. We have some exciting new features this year, to help the fan experience. We’re excited to be back here, playing in front of our fans for a while, and hopefully we can play good baseball.”
First pitch between UVa and VMI is set for 3pm on Tuesday.
