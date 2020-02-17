New York Times’ writer Nikole Hannah-Jones brings The 1619 Project to UVA

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Students, faculty, and staff at the University of Virginia were part of a big conversation at the Rotunda on Monday. The woman who helped create the New York Times' 1619 Project spoke with UVA President Jim Ryan about it.
Nikole Hannah-Jones started the 1619 Project to bring attention to the 400th anniversary of the year when people were first brought to the United States as enslaved peopled. The topics covered in the 1619 Project include everything from incarceration to sugar.
Hannah-Jones says anything in America can be traced back to slavery. That includes places like the Rotunda and UVA - as well as other Charlottesville monuments like Monticello and the statues of Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson.
Hannah-Jones says she couldn’t think of a surprising element to connect slavery to education, and says she didn’t want any of the pieces within the project to be something people already knew about. “In this literal building which we know was built by enslaved people yet there’s no statues to them as far as I can see, anywhere in this facility. In some ways, it’s the perfect place to have this conversation.”
Another conversation will be happening Monday night at The Haven. That kicks off at 7 p.m.
