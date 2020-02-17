‘Mommy guilt’: Princess Kate says it’s a royal thing, too

View this post on Instagram

🎙️ The Duchess of Cambridge has joined @MrsGiFletcher for an episode of the ‘Happy Mum, Happy Baby’ podcast to talk about her landmark #5BigQuestions survey. On the special episode of ‘Happy Mum, Happy Baby’, released on Saturday, 15th February at 1600 GMT The Duchess and Giovanna discuss the importance of the early years, their shared experiences as mothers to three children, and The Duchess’s ‘5 Big Questions on the Under fives’ survey. It’s not too late to have your say in the biggest national conversation on the early years — visit the link in our bio to complete the survey 📋 and help bring about positive, lasting change for generations to come.