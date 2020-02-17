Mild start to the work and school week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Partly sunny conditions will prevail across the region Today. It will be another day of above normal temperatures to start the week. Meanwhile, we are tracking a weak cold front that will move through the area Tuesday. A few showers are possible. Skies are expected to clear by Wednesday with seasonably mild conditions. However, temperatures will tumble to slightly below normal levels for our late week. Looking ahead to the Weekend, expect sunshine and pleasant temperatures. Enjoy !