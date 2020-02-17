Mild start to the work and school week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Partly sunny conditions will prevail across the region Today. It will be another day of above normal temperatures to start the week. Meanwhile, we are tracking a weak cold front that will move through the area Tuesday. A few showers are possible. Skies are expected to clear by Wednesday with seasonably mild conditions. However, temperatures will tumble to slightly below normal levels for our late week. Looking ahead to the Weekend, expect sunshine and pleasant temperatures. Enjoy !
Today: Partly sunny and pleasant, High: low 50s
Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low: mid 30s
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with showers, High: mid 50s...Low: upper 30s
Wednesday: Partly sunny, High: mid 50s...Low: around 30
Thursday: Mostly sunny and chilly, High: mid 40s...Low: low 20s
Friday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 40s...Low: mid 20s
Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 50s...Low: low 30s
Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 50s...Low: mid 30s
