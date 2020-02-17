Merger proposed for Murray High School and Community Public Charter School

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Two non-traditional schools are hoping to become one by next year. A proposal before the Albemarle County School Board would merge Murray High School and Community Public Charter School.
The two schools are already under the same roof and the proposal is to merge the middle and high school together. Teachers and students say the merger would help them work more effectively.
"We're in the same building. We've been collaborating among our staff for about two years now. The opportunity to officially make this merge will just benefit our whole school communities,” Head Teacher Stephanie Passman stated.
Passman says both schools take a project-based learning approach.
"We really work to look at the standards that we teach through the SOLs, and figure out ways that they naturally combine one another, applying them to student interest, and creating projects that are really driven by the students and helping them learn the things that they need to learn,” she said.
Student Sarva Srikasingh says having a different approach in the classroom allows them to find subjects they are passionate about. "It feels like I have this continuity throughout all the subjects. It helps me learn better, I think, because I know if this class has this certain part of the subject, then another class teaches another part of the subject."
Since Murray is on Albemarle County’s list of schools to have its name reviewed, if the board approves the merger, the process to potentially rename the school will begin.
"We are named after a person, so this will just be a great opportunity to kick start that process, and have members of our community come up with possible name,” Passman said.
The board could decide to approve the merger as early as next week.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.