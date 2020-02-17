Louisa County launches campaign to grow area tourism

TOWN OF LOUISA, Va. (WVIR) - Louisa County is launching a campaign to promote tourism in the area.
The digital "Love Louisa" campaign showcases restaurants, events and other activities going on in the county year-round.
The primary focus will be on six big events in 2020, including the Heritage Day Festival and the Louisa Street Festival.
“We're really highlighting those six to encourage people to build a weekend or overnight excursion to Louisa County,” Executive Director for the county’s Chamber of Commerce Tracy Hale Clark said. “There's always something going on in our county that we've just kind of picked these six to highlight what we have to offer.”
Louisa County’s Chamber of Commerce is running the online campaign with funding assistance through a matching grant from the Virginia Tourism Commission.
