JMU women’s basketball conquer UNCW

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The James Madison women’s basketball team defeated UNCW 76-52 at the Convocation Center in Harrisonburg, VA February 16th.
The Dukes improved to 10-2 in the CAA and 19-4 overall.
“I’m proud. We took care of business today," says Sean O’Regan. That’s a scrappy team and they usually, we usually struggle a little bit more against them just with their scrapiness but I thought we were ready and I thought we were kind of unshakable today.”
Freshman Kiki Jefferson tied her career high with 21 points. For the third consecutive game, the Dukes eclipsed the 40 percent mark from the field as the team shot 42.9 percent including knocking down 10 treys to complete the season sweep of the Seahawks.
“Right now, is where you really start to build your confidence," says Kamiah Smalls. "This is a great time of year for Kiki and Rayne, it’s a great time for Jackie to hit a majority of her shots and just become hot because going into March you want to go in there with some confidence knowing your capabilities.”
