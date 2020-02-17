Diakite named ACC Player of the Week; UVa outside shooting improving

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia senior forward Mamadi Diakite has been named the ACC Player of the Week.
Diakite averaged 17.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, one block, and one steal as Virginia earned an overtime win against Notre Dame, and a last-second victory at North Carolina.
The Cavaliers (17-7, 9-5 ACC) have won five of their last six games, and they remain in fourth-place in the conference standings.
Tomas Woldetensae hit a three-pointer with less than a second to play to give the Wahoos the 64-62 win in Chapel Hill.
The junior shooting guard hit six three-pointers in the game, and scored a team-high 18 points.
Woldetensae missed eighteen of his first twenty-one shots from long range after arriving at UVa, but the junior college transfer has made at least six in three of his last six games, and his three-point shooting percentage is up to 38.6 percent.
“There’s a saying, ‘Shooting covers over a multitude of sins,’" says UVa head coach Tony Bennett. "That’s what we always say. It’s just like having a great shot-blocker. When you can make a mistake on the perimeter, and a shot-blocker can wipe a guys drive, and block a shot, and save your defense, sometimes you can not great offense, but when guys are banging outside shots, and fall-away’s, that really helps.”
Virginia is two games behind third-place Florida State in the ACC standings, and two games in front of Syracuse and NC State.
UVa and UNC started playing in basketball in 1911.
The Cavaliers’ six-game win streak against the Tar Heels in the longest in program history, and they have won back-to-back games in Chapel Hill for the first time ever.
For a team which is fighting for an NCAA tournament berth, Tony Bennett says the wins are all that matter.
“Anytime you can go on the road at get a win is great," says Bennett, "and then you go to a storied program like Carolina, and the way in which we won, we thought we were in a good spot, then we fouled the three-point shooter, and you feel that dejection, and then ‘Bang’ to win it at the end was really exciting, and meaningful, because of road wins, where we’re at, and the battle going on, all of it adds to it.”
Virginia will be back in action at home against Boston College on Wednesday at 8pm.
