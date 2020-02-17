Diakite named ACC Player of the Week; UVa outside shooting improving

“Anytime you can go on the road at get a win is great," says Bennett, "and then you go to a storied program like Carolina, and the way in which we won, we thought we were in a good spot, then we fouled the three-point shooter, and you feel that dejection, and then ‘Bang’ to win it at the end was really exciting, and meaningful, because of road wins, where we’re at, and the battle going on, all of it adds to it.”