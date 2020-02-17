Deputies are investigating the shooting death of a 12-year-old in Waynesboro

Augusta County, Va. (WVIR) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that took a 12-year-old’s life this weekend.
Deputies were called to the 1000 block of Kiddsville Road in Waynesboro on Saturday, Feb. 15, around 9:45 p.m. When they arrived they found the child with a single gunshot wound.
Investigators say the 12-year-old was declared dead at the scene. The body was taken to the Virginia Medical Examiner’s Office in Roanoke.
The sheriff's office says this is an isolated incident with no threat to the public.
“The incident is under investigation at this time. No further details will be given until the investigation is completed,” Augusta County Sheriff Donald L. Smith stated in a press release.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.