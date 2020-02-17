Charlottesville school system gets grant to advance computer science education

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville Public Schools is getting $124,000 to help expand its computer science programs.
Monday Governor Ralph Northam announced more than $1.3 million in state grants to support the implementation of the state’s computer science Standards of Learning. In 2016, the General Assembly passed legislation requiring that the Standards of Learning include computer science and coding.
The grant will help Charlottesville Public Schools create partnerships with the University of Virginia, Tech-Girls, and Computers 4 Kids to develop resources, train teachers, and engage students in computer science.
Read more about the $1.3 million in state grants here.
