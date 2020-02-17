Catholic Diocese of Richmond announces Independent Reconciliation Program

Bishop Knestout continued, “We will never be able to fully compensate for the harm done and we recognize there are many routes that might be followed to achieve justice. We believe this to be the best course for our diocese to reach a just reconciliation with our victim survivors.” You can read the entire letter by visiting www.richmonddiocese.org. The Catholic Diocese of Richmond also has a website to address our ongoing commitment to support healing and reconciliation for victim survivors of sexual abuse following this announcement. Visit assistance.richmonddiocese.org for more information and frequently asked questions.