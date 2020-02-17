Albemarle County announces first Court Square community conversation

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County is hosting a series of conversations to discuss the future of memorials and historic objects in Court Square.
The county wants to get people involved in crafting the narrative of the circuit courthouse grounds. Court Square is home to several markers and monuments, including a statue of a Confederate soldier.
The conversations run through May and include educational tours, listening sessions, and community panels.
The first event, “Mapping Cville: Examining Equity Through History,” will focus on examining equity through history. The talk will be held Thursday, February 20, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. in the Lane Auditorium at the Albemarle County Office Building on McIntire Road. RSVP through EventBrite is encouraged but not required.
