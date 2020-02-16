UVA men’s basketball edges a 64-62 victory over UNC

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia men’s basketball team edged a thrilling 64-62 victory over Chapel Hill February 15th. in North Carolina.
The 'Hoos improve to 9-5 in the ACC and 17-7 overall.
Tomas Woldetensae led UVA with 18 points, going 6-for-10 from beyond the arc. Mamadi Diakite had 15 points, and Kihei Clark and Casey Morsell each had 10 points. Clark also dished out nine assists.
The Cavaliers next match is against Boston College February 19th.
