Tracking one storm system

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A weak weather disturbance will pass to the north. It’ll give us some more clouds overnight. Temperatures will be chilly overnight. However, not bad for mid-February. Expect a blend of clouds and hazy sun Monday. Highs will be a little above average.
We will have a dry start to Tuesday. Tracking a fast moving cold front with limited rainfall for later Tuesday afternoon and evening. Most places get less than a tenth of an inch of rain from Tuesday evening into early Wednesday.
Chilling down later Wednesday through Friday night.
Not as cold for next weekend with dry conditions.
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s.
Monday, Presidents’ Day: Partly sunny. Highs upper 40s to 50 degrees for the Shenandoah Valley. Low 50s for central Virginia.
Monday night: Partly cloudy. Lows upper 30s.
Tuesday: A dry start to the day. Some rain showers arrive west to east later in the afternoon and evening. High temperatures in the 50s. Lows lower 40s.
Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs upper 40s to lower 50s. Colder Wednesday night. Lows upper 20s.
Thursday and Friday: Sunshine and chilly. Highs upper 30s to lower 40s. Lows lower 20s.
Saturday: Sunshine. Highs lower 50s. Lows near 30.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Milder with highs in the upper 50s.
