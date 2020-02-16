Not as sunny, a little milder

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Not as frigid as it was Saturday morning. Clouds and a light south breeze keeping temperatures higher this morning. It will become a little milder today and Monday with some more clouds. Dry weather sticks around through Tuesday morning. A weak weather maker and cold front arrive Tuesday evening and overnight with a few rain showers. Most areas will see less than a tenth of an inch of rainfall.
Rain showers will be gone by Wednesday morning. Clearing and colder Wednesday to Friday night. The long range forecast is for dry conditions to last into next weekend with a rebound in temperature.
Sunday: A chilly start to the day. Mostly cloudy and hazy sky. A little milder this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Light south wind.
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy. Lows lower 30s.
Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs lower 50s.
Monday night: Mostly to partly cloudy. Lows upper 30s.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with rain showers later in the afternoon and evening. Highs mid 50s. Lows lower 40s with a few showers.
Wednesday: Partly cloudy. High upper 40s to 50 degrees. Lows colder in the upper 20s.
Thursday and Friday: Sunshine and colder. Highs lower 40s. Lows lower 20s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs lower 50s.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.