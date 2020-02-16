CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - No. 13 Virginia women’s tennis defeats No. 12 Michigan 4-1 at the Boar’s Head Sports Club February 15th. The 'Hoos improve to 7-2 on the season.
The Cavalier duo of Vivian Glozman and Rosie Johanson won 6-2 on court three before Michigan would grab a 6-4 win on court two. The 59th-ranked pairing of Chloe Gullickson and Amber O’Dell, then secured the doubles point with their 6-4 win on court one.
In singles action, the Cavaliers got a straight-set victory from No. 21 Natasha Subhash over No. 35 Giulia Pairone to extend the Virginia lead to 2-0 in the dual score.
Per Virginia media press release.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.