A group of bikers hit the road to raise awareness about youth mental health

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A group of Albemarle County bikers are riding for a reason. On Sunday, Kids N Pajn held an event that raised awareness about mental health in children, teens and young adults. The event featured a high school senior discussing a project she is working on to prevent opioid addiction.
The teen lost her brother to an overdose and the group is hoping to prevent these kinds of tragedies. "There's been quite a lot of crisis and an increase in depression and anxiety, a lot of suicides and so we just want to bring awareness to the youth in our community," Kids N Pajn Volunteer Christine Inscoe says.
After the discussion, the group hit the road for a ten mile ride. It started at Riverside North in Albemarle County and ended at the blueridge café in greene county.
