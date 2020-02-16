Charlottesville launches sweepstakes campaign to support area restaurants

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The city of Charlottesville is launching a campaign to encourage people to experience all of the restaurants the city has to offer.
The sweepstakes program has its roots in a practice local restaurants have historically opposed – the meals tax.
"I don't know that we've ever received any sort of free advertising from the city before but I'll take that exact suppose it's not really free there's a meal tax,” co-owner of Bodo’s Bagels Scott Smith said.
The sweepstakes encourages people to eat locally. The distinctive red flyer highlights restauranteurs as neighbors, and their restaurants' impact on the city's economy.
“In addition to obviously us wanting to kind of be supporting the businesses through that I think it's reminding the community of the diverse and amazing food that we have at our fingertips throughout the city,” Charlottesville City Councilor Heather Hill said.
The campaign gives people a chance to win gift cards for use at local restaurants. The sweepstakes originated in the city's meal tax increase last year, something area restaurants protested against.
"During that process and as we were considering that meals tax increase I said that for me to be supportive of it I really felt that we needed to be allocating relatively nominal percentage amount but towards a marketing campaign,” Hill said.
Bodo's Bagels is one of the restaurants featured in the campaign. Bodo's owner Scott Smith said while the meals tax is increasingly difficult to navigate, it's nice to see the city using some of the tax revenue to support local businesses.
"I'm glad that there's a way for them to offset that a little bit, I hope, and I think for many reasons young businesses, especially sort of downtown businesses can use the boost,” Smith said.
For a chance to win, post a picture of yourself and your meal at a Charlottesville restaurant using the hashtag “eat local cville.”
