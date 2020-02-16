Albemarle-Charlottesville NAACP Youth Council hosts Founder’s Day Celebration

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -The Albemarle-Charlottesville NAACP Youth Council celebrated Founder’s Day Sunday afternoon at Burley Middle School. The group celebrated with prayer, songs and special remarks with the theme of “we have the power to rise.”
People came out to hear the UVA chapter co-presidents and the president of the area NAACP chapter talk about the group’s progress. “It’s just a wonderful day because we can celebrate being able to come from muddy waters and being able to celebrate our life and have faith that the future is going to be better for us,” NAACP Member Tania Ray says.
The NAACP also discussed the work it’s doing now including fighting for voting rights and a quality public education for all.
