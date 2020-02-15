UVa Baseball shuts out Oklahoma 6-0 in season opener

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Four pitchers combined for a two-hit shutout, and the UVa baseball team beat Oklahoma 6-0 on Opening Day in Pensacola, Florida.
Griff McGarry got the start on the mound for the 'Hoos, and the junior righthander had seven strikeouts and just one hit allowed in five innings pitched.
Virginia is the hosting the Sooners at ‘Blue Wahoos Stadium’ in Pensacola, and the 'Hoos will be the home team in all three games.
UVa and Oklahoma play Game Two on Saturday at five o’clock.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.