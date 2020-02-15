Police make second arrest in murder investigation of Tessa Majors

NEW YORK CITY, Ny. (WVIR) - Police have made a second arrest while investigating the fatal stabbing of Tessa Majors.
Majors, 18, was stabbed in December while walking through a park in Manhattan. Police arrested a 14-year-old male in connection with the crime. He will be charged as an adult with one count of intentional murder and one count of felony murder.
“We've reached a major milestone with this arrest with the filing of the criminal complaint, but we're not here to celebrate that,” Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance said. “The killing of 18-year-old Tessa Majors was a heartbreaking tragedy that brought unimaginable loss to her family and friends."
His name is not being released at this time because of his age. Arraignment is set for Wednesday, February 19.
A former student at Saint Anne’s Belfield School, Majors was a student at Barnard College at the time of the stabbing. In the weeks after, police arrested a 13-year-old, who has already been charged with second degree murder.
