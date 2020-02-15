People in Albemarle County & Charlottesville celebrate Valentine’s Day

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - People packed Charlottesville’s IX Art Park this Valentine's Day, to celebrate the community's LGBTQ+ youth.
Friday’s “Share the Love” event was hosted by Side By Side Charlottesville. It featured plenty of food and an open bar. Organizers say the goal is to provide a safe and affirming place for young people to feel welcome and flourish.
In Belmont, couples gathered at Decades Arcade to get in touch with their inner child. The Valentine’s Day event featured sweets, a card station, and plenty of door prizes.
Players even took part in a Split-Flipper Challenge, where one sweetheart worked the left pinball flipper, while the other was in control of the right. The couple with the highest score took home a prize and, of course, bragging rights.
And those tired of "swiping right" had a chance to meet their potential soulmate in person on Friday. Moe's Original BBQ and Cupid Shuffle hosted a Valentine’s Day speed dating event.
The restaurant served up good food, live music, and cheap wine.
Participants turned in their “notes” at the end of each mini-date. On Saturday, those who participated be contacted to find out if any of the meet-ups resulted in a match.
