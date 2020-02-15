Not as frigid overnight

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After low temperatures in the teens for most areas Saturday morning, tonight we drop to the upper 20s to lower 30s. A light south breeze and some high, thin clouds will keep us from getting as cold as last night.
It will become a little milder Sunday and Monday with some clouds. Dry weather sticks around through Tuesday morning. A weak weather maker and cold front arrive Tuesday evening and overnight with a few rain showers.
Rain showers will be gone by Wednesday morning. Clearing and colder Wednesday to Friday night. The long range forecast is for dry conditions to last into next weekend with a rebound in temperature.
Saturday night: Hazy starshine. Temperatures falling to the upper 20s to lower 30s by dawn. A light south breeze.
Sunday: Increasing clouds. A little milder in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Light south wind.
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy. Lows lower 30s.
Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs lower 50s. Lows upper 30s.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with rain showers later in the afternoon and evening. Highs upper 50s. Lows lower 40s.
Wednesday: Partly cloudy. High upper 40s to 50 degrees. Lows colder in the upper 20s.
Thursday and Friday: Sunshine and colder. Highs lower 40s. Lows lower 20s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs lower 50s.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.