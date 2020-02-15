A cold start and mild finish

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Our weekend is getting off to a frigid start. High pressure has delivered clear skies and light wind, resulting in most communities seeing morning temperatures in the teens and low 20s. Wall to wall sunshine is expected Today. As high pressure moves east our wind will shift out of the south. Setting the stage for a more comfortable second half to the Weekend. Those above normal conditions will stick around for the first half of next week. A few showers will move in later Tuesday. There are indications that by late next week temperatures will begin to drop. Have a great and safe Weekend !