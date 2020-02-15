Charlottesville saw fewer new voter registrations than expected

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The voter registration deadline has passed, and the Charlottesville registrars office says the numbers were less than expected. Charlottesville saw more than 500 new registrants between November’s election and now. That’s a couple hundred less than in 2008.
“In terms of new registrations, it was a little bit lower than we were expecting, and it was probably slightly lower than what we have seen for past presidential primaries,” Charlottesville Voter Registrar Jamie Virostko says.
The registrars office is also trying to spread the word that this election is open to people on both sides of the aisle who are still deciding between President Trump or one of the democrats. “If you consider yourself a Republican because this is an open Democratic primary you are welcome to vote as long as you’re a Virginian, a registered voter in Virginia.”
Before heading out on election day make sure you know who is still in the race because the state has already printed ballots and there will be people on it who have dropped out. “In order for us to put up a notice to that effect in our precinct polling places on election day, the people who withdraw have to do more than just announce it in public, they are required to file formal paperwork with the department of elections noting their withdrawal,” Albemarle County Voter Registrar Jake Washburne says.
In Virginia you need a photo ID to vote, but you’re able to get one printed for free at the voter registration office. Just try to get in there early as the office will get busier closer to the March 3rd primary.
