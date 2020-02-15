Charlottesville saw fewer new voter registrations than expected

Before heading out on election day make sure you know who is still in the race because the state has already printed ballots and there will be people on it who have dropped out. “In order for us to put up a notice to that effect in our precinct polling places on election day, the people who withdraw have to do more than just announce it in public, they are required to file formal paperwork with the department of elections noting their withdrawal,” Albemarle County Voter Registrar Jake Washburne says.