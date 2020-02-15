Charlottesville drivers seeing prices drop at the gas pump

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Drivers in Charlottesville may have a little more cash to save or spend as prices at the pump have been dropping and the cause may surprise you. Gas prices in Charlottesville are averaging at around $2.22 cents, which is down 4 cents from a week ago and 19 cents from a month ago. The national average is currently $2.44.
AAA says there are several factors driving down cost including the coronavirus outbreak. “That is driving down demand to China. Airlines aren’t flying into some areas, travel has been halted in some areas, and honestly people in China, they’re not leaving their homes,” AAA Senior Specialist Morgan Dean says.
Dean says there is typically less demand in February which also drives down prices. He also says upcoming spring break trips and the transition to summer blend gasoline will drive temperatures up again in the coming months.
