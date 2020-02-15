Carver Recreation Center hosts Father Daughter Dance

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Dads, grandpas, and uncles stepped out on the floor with their favorite girls for a special father, daughter dance.
Dozens of fathers and daughters put their dancing shoes on Friday at Carver Recreation Center in Charlottesville. Families also got to take fun pictures in a photo booth and had some sweet treats to top off the sweet day.
Mederio Venable, one of the fathers, says more dads should attend events like this because it shows their daughters support from a male figure. "She needs that moment with her dad and I know like that's also kind of a hard thing because not a lot of dads are in women's lives or their daughters lives so I just wanted to take advantage of this moment."
If you missed the dance, don't worry. The center is offering two more chances.
One on Saturday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and then again on Sunday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
